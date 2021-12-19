ranking of his 10 best films

At the age of 41, Jake Gyllenhaal does not need an Oscar (which is also about time) to be one of the big names in Hollywood and a style icon. With a solid career behind him, the actor has proven adaptable to all kinds of projects, from thriller to western and independent cinema to super-budget Marvel movies. He is a man who does not avoid risks. You can lose 13 kilos for one role and gain 18 kilos of muscle the following year to be the boxer of Redemption or hit a red carpet in yellow pants instead of a classic black dress suit (which too).

Jake Gyllenhaal’s secret? Always do what you are passionate about (Prince of Persia, never again), don’t give up having fun at work and don’t stop asking yourself the “big questions” in life. Perhaps that is why Calvin Klein created the men’s fragrance Eternity with him in mind and recently Prada has made him the face of their new perfume.

He was born on a day like today in 1980, December 19, into a family of filmmakers. His father, director; his screenwriter mother; her older sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, an actress too. How could he not hit Jake for the movies? Although he also knows how to sing. In other circumstances, he would have been a musician, but then we would have missed a first-rate actor; better put it together and give it a role in a musical.

Gyllenhaal began acting when he was only eleven years old and since then has almost 50 films; some, movies. We have recently seen him on Netflix as the absolute protagonist of Guilty and already has five other upcoming releases pending including the new Michael Bay film and another by the director of Red alert. Luckily, we will have Gyllenhaal for a while.

He likes his job and doesn’t stand still, so it’s good that we don’t stop for him for a moment to celebrate his 41st birthday. Here you have, ordered from least good to fantastic, the 10 must-see films of Jake Gyllenhaal.