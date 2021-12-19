ranking of his 10 best films
At the age of 41, Jake Gyllenhaal does not need an Oscar (which is also about time) to be one of the big names in Hollywood and a style icon. With a solid career behind him, the actor has proven adaptable to all kinds of projects, from thriller to western and independent cinema to super-budget Marvel movies. He is a man who does not avoid risks. You can lose 13 kilos for one role and gain 18 kilos of muscle the following year to be the boxer of Redemption or hit a red carpet in yellow pants instead of a classic black dress suit (which too).
Jake Gyllenhaal’s secret? Always do what you are passionate about (Prince of Persia, never again), don’t give up having fun at work and don’t stop asking yourself the “big questions” in life. Perhaps that is why Calvin Klein created the men’s fragrance Eternity with him in mind and recently Prada has made him the face of their new perfume.
He was born on a day like today in 1980, December 19, into a family of filmmakers. His father, director; his screenwriter mother; her older sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, an actress too. How could he not hit Jake for the movies? Although he also knows how to sing. In other circumstances, he would have been a musician, but then we would have missed a first-rate actor; better put it together and give it a role in a musical.
Gyllenhaal began acting when he was only eleven years old and since then has almost 50 films; some, movies. We have recently seen him on Netflix as the absolute protagonist of Guilty and already has five other upcoming releases pending including the new Michael Bay film and another by the director of Red alert. Luckily, we will have Gyllenhaal for a while.
He likes his job and doesn’t stand still, so it’s good that we don’t stop for him for a moment to celebrate his 41st birthday. Here you have, ordered from least good to fantastic, the 10 must-see films of Jake Gyllenhaal.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (Jon Watts, 2019)
Birthday the same weekend that opens Spider-Man: No Way Home We can’t help but remember Gyllenhaal’s appearance as the villain of Far from home, Mysterio.
Says the scriptwriter of the film that “Gyllenhaal simply liked the idea of manipulating everyone’s love for superheroes and their need for them,” the main attraction of a ladino villain and con man who with his holographic illusions he fooled the whole world like a so-called superhero, even Peter Parker.
Nocturnal animals (Tom Ford, 2016)
Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent creative director enlisted the actor for his second film on his break into the cinema. A haunting psychological thriller from its introductory sequence, where Gyllenhaal plays a double role. On the one hand, a writer obsessed with receiving his works and, on the other, the protagonist of one of them, a man chased by a stranger on the road.
After the game of mirrors and alter egos of EnemySurely Gyllenhaal had no trouble splitting into two.
October Sky (Joe Johnston, 1999)
It was Gyllenhaal’s first film as a lead, receiving rave reviews as a “breakthrough actor.” And he was only 19 years old. It was the adapted autobiography of Homer Hickman, a young man who finds his ticket on a scholarship to escape a destiny written as a Virginia miner.
Nightcrawler (Dan Gilroy, 2014)
After losing 13 kilos and returning his bulging eyes, Gyllenhaal scored a Christian Bale in American psycho with this movie. His character was a sociopathic reporter, a heartless coyote in search of blood and sensationalism to climb in society.
A tense and sharp satire of the double standards of the media and the hunger for morbidness in the society of the spectacle.
Without truce (David Ayer, 2012)
Before he was a professional reporter, a shaven, uniformed Jake Gyllenhaal became inseparable from a camera in “one of the best cop movies” of the past decade. Not me, but the famous critic Robert Ebert. The actor was paired with Michael Peña as two Los Angeles police officers during a day in which Gyllenhaal decides to record everything with a camera, not knowing that they will be involved in a gang war.
Prisoners (Denis Villeneuve, 2013)
In 2013 Gyllenhaal established a blessed relationship with director Denis Villeneuve (Dune) premiering two movies like Enemy Y Prisoners, according to IMDB ratings the actor’s best movie.
It is a tense and simmering thriller in which Gyllenhaal plays a detective hired by Hugh Jackman to investigate the disappearance of his daughter. But Gyllenhaal’s characters in the thrillers They are more than complex and their reactions are unexpected.
Gyllenhaal and Villeneuve will work together again on the director’s first series, The Son.
Donnie Darko (Richard Kelly, 2001)
Jake Gyllenhaal’s biggest cult movie and, along with October sky, the one that launched his career. The indie counterpoint of that film by an actor who has always worked well in all kinds of productions. Additionally, Jake had the opportunity to work alongside his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.
It is a story that combines science fiction with the psychological drama of a teenager who, after surviving almost certain death, begins to have hallucinations. Gyllenhaal did everything he could to make this young prodigy seem, at times in the same scene, an ordinary guy and at the same time a disturbed one who sees giant rabbits predicting the end of the world.
The Sisters Brothers (Jacques Audiard, 2018)
Brothers Charlie and Eli Sisters are Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly, but they both form an unexpected utopian group within the Wild West world alongside Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed. Gyllenhaal plays a highly educated and treacherous associate of the bounty hunter brothers, but he has come to a point in his life when I want to honor their courteous ways with a good background. A nuanced and perfect character for Jake.
The film comes from one of the best novels of the West and results in an essential parable in a violent key about the civilizing value of good manners. A humanistic western who has helped rehabilitate the genre.
Brokeback Mountain (Ang Lee, 2005)
Wearing a cowboy hat, shearling jacket and the occasional mustache, Gyllenhaal gave the best performance of his career in this film, the only one for which he has been nominated for an Oscar. In the way of The power of the dog but without its gothic thriller component, it is a complete revision of the masculinity of the cowboy.
Gyllenhaal played one of the two cowboys in this gorgeous homosexual romance with Heath Ledger. The ending is so sad, so simple and as apotheosis as that of The bridges of Madison, You can not miss it.
Zodiac (David Fincher, 2007)
From Zodiac, Gyllenhaal established himself as the quintessential contemporary thriller actor, an expert in playing obsessive and paranoid roles where moral limits are not clear and the truth is indecipherable. In this character, then, we find the origin of the superb interpretations of Prisoners Y Nocturnal animals, which is why even though it wasn’t one of the best serial killer movies ever, Zodiac It would already deserve to be the first in this ranking.
In it Gyllenhaal plays the obsessive cartoonist of the Zodiac Killer and manages to spread his unhealthy investigative passion and his fears to the most cautious viewer.
