Price of the dollar today, December 19, exchange rate

Today Sunday, December 19, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.8445 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report from Banxico, the peso ended on Friday at 20.7862 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.7862 – Sale: $ 20.7862

: Buy $ 20.7862 – Sale: $ 20.7862 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.81 – Sale: $ 21.49

: Buy: $ 20.81 – Sale: $ 21.49 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.18 – Sale: $ 21.34

: Buy: $ 20.18 – Sale: $ 21.34 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.19 – Sale: $ 21.09

Buy: $ 20.19 – Sale: $ 21.09 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00 IXE: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40 Monex: Buy: $ 20.34 – Sale: $ 21.34

Buy: $ 20.34 – Sale: $ 21.34 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 20.44

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 20.44 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30 Santander: Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 21.43

Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 21.43 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.33 – Sale: $ 21.35

Buy: $ 20.33 – Sale: $ 21.35 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.50

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 47,235.8 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.41 pesos, for $ 27.61 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

