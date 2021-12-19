Ponzio, the most winning player in the history of River

There is no image that better represents Marcelo Gallardo’s cycle than that of the coach lifting the Copa Libertadores in Madrid together with Leonardo Ponzio Y Jonatan maidana, the two footballers who are the greatest emblems of the most glorious era in the history of River. While the defender – yet to define his future beyond December 31 – lifted his 14th title with the band, the captain completed his last function with his boots on and said goodbye as an absolute legend.

At 39, He entered from the bench, played the last quarter of an hour in Santiago del Estero and reached 17 Olympic laps, beating Ángel Labruna and two other members by one from La Maquina: Ricardo Vaghi and Bruno Rodolf. A movie ending for Leo, who according to his own words, he already gave everything to this sport and that from 2022 a new stage in his life will begin, to “live a little more in another sense.”

Ponzio appreciates the affection of the people.

It cannot be said that Ponzio is a product of Gallardo, since when the Doll took over as River’s detainee the central midfielder was 32 years old, more than 300 games in his career, three titles at the club (Clausura 2008, Final Tournament and 2014 Championship Cup) and a total of six Olympic laps. However, MG found him with an image similar to the Tom Hanks in the film The Castaway and turned the León de Las Rosas is the king of his team, nothing less than the most glorious River of all time.

There were two stages in River, the first between 2007 and 2008 and the second that began back in 2012 and lasted until December 18. And to his unique showcase he will add the memory of his 10 goals in the 357 games he played at the club, a lifetime of pure competition, effort and improvement.

After going out professionally for the last time to a field and winning the most special cup, the one that placed him above the infinity of stars that passed through the institution in its 120-year historyYou will have to focus on overcoming the barrier of fear of what will come, and face it with projects.

One is the possibility of integrating the Technical Secretariat to accompany the talents who come to River in their adaptation, to propagate an idiosyncrasy of work indoors that it has incorporated by osmosis and of which it will be an ambassador, perhaps, when the Doll’s cycle ends.

Leonardo Ponzio took off a bracelet that will be eternal and at 39 years, 10 months, two weeks and five days he went out professionally to a field for the last time. And so, a legend was born …

Ponzio’s post-match phrases

“I don’t know where I am, I still haven’t fallen for anything. The truth is that tomorrow will be a day where I should begin to relate everything I have achieved and start looking forward. I have been preparing for years, to be at the level of River there is to prepare somehow every day, at times the day to day suffers, and it becomes more intense at this age. Two titles, I cannot ask for more. “

“Beyond the titles, I like it when they tell me the person I am, respect, maybe some don’t feel the same way my way, but I can look anyone in the face.”

“I was talking to Gallardo, I have to prepare to occupy a place in this institution. The desire is, I never want to leave this house.”

“I’m curious to train and be able to be someone, take the profession seriously, be professional, be smart in a group, that’s the most important thing. The career I did was pure sacrifice, I like that part of being able to offer from what one lived. Surely other curiosities will appear, you can choose the other way. I’m not going to stay with my arms crossed, I want to be able to be someone in another field “.

“In the corridors of River you feel what it is. Then there is the day to day outside. When you know how to wear it, you realize that you never have to leave. Every year it gave me the possibility of being me. I squeezed myself and left everything in it. River world “.

“The respect that my teammates have for me scares me, it is for others, for how one offers oneself to them. That is what remains for me in this profession. I managed to be someone not only on the field.”

ALL TITLES (17) BY PONZIO EN RIVER

Closing 2008

Final Tournament 2014

Championship Cup 2014

South American Cup 2014

Recopa Sudamericana 2015

Liberators 2015

Suruga Bank 2015

Recopa Sudamericana 2016

Argentina Cup 2016

Argentina Cup 2017

Liberators 2018

Argentina Super Cup 2018

Recopa Sudamericana 2019

Argentina Cup 2019

Argentina Super Cup 2019

Professional League 2021

Champions Trophy 2021