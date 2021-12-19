Orbelín Pineda, confirmed by Celta, still cannot be registered in LaLiga

President Carlos Mouriño confirmed that the 25-year-old Mexican will be a Celta player, but will be registered until one of the foreigners leaves

Although the president of the Celta Vigo, Carlos Mouriño, confirmed this Saturday what for months was an open secret, the signing of the Mexican Orbelín Pineda, the reality is that the Spanish club cannot register it yet in The league because it has occupied the three extra-community player squares.

Orbelín Pineda still cannot be registered with Celta. Getty Images

By regulation, no Spanish team can have more than three footballers who do not have a community passport in their squad, but at this moment the Brazilian Thiago Galhardo, the Peruvian Renato Tapia and the Argentine Franco Cervi are the three players who occupy a foreign place in the Celtic, after a few months ago the Mexican Néstor Araujo obtained his Spanish passport.

Mouriño confirmed this Saturday that the 25-year-old Mexican national team will be a player of the Celtic, although the exit of Galhardo, Tapia or Cervi has to be resolved so that Pineda can be registered in The league.

“The dates are up to Felipe (Miñambres, sports director), but it is true that you have to wait to have a free place abroad to register. We have the entire month of January to register it, but we hope to have the place before ”, declared the president of the Celtic this Saturday after a general meeting of shareholders, according to the newspaper The voice of Galicia, and added that the departure of some of their non-EU players is a matter for them and their representatives.

“It does not depend on us. We hope to be able to solve the problem and then we would be very happy ”.

Orbelín, who decided not to renew his contract with Blue Cross to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe, he still does not have a date to travel to Spain And although he has already said goodbye to his teammates, he continues to train at the La Noria facilities because he has 14 days remaining from his current contract with La Maquina, until December 31.

“We are awaiting instructions from the club (Celta Vigo), but it will be after the contract of Blue Cross“A source close to the La Maquina player told ESPN, when asked when he could travel Pineda to Spain.

For now, the Mexican player is still waiting for a quota to open to join his compatriot Araujo in the Celtic, with which it has a preliminary agreement since last September.