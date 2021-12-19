Not because of the temporality of this column, am I going to miss the opportunity to talk about Mare of Easttown, the exceptional HBO series interpreted by Kate Winslet, and to which other colleagues have already referred in recent days from these pages. Without a doubt one of the best drama series of recent years, this seven-episode production created by Brad Ingelsby takes us into a little-known part of American society, the middle class of the states most affected by the change caused by the transformation of heavy industry to technology, his falling income and the loss of his own American dream.

It is about a middle class involved in a miserabilism that includes in their gray lives weapons, rapes, murders, kidnappings, infidelities, domestic violence, abuse, drugs and alcoholism, even if it is based on drinking. bottle after bottle of the iconic Rolling Rock beer. It is that provincial middle class who allowed himself to be trapped by Donald Trump and who woke up from his lethargy using violence and his visceral rejection of everything that they related to the loss of status and self-esteem.

The series takes us into the life of Mare Sheehan, a policewoman from a town in the suburbs of Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) obsessed with her bad luck. And its plot centers on the police investigation into the disappearance of several girls. Mare is a local heroine because of her youthful basketball skills, and now a woman in her late fifties, she must fight her ghosts and overcome a hidden but deep depression to overcome her challenges.

The world press has praised the work of Britain’s Winslet, winner of the Oscar, the Golden Globe and the Emmy. Rarely has criticism been so unanimous. The work of this actress, the protagonist of Titanic (1997) and that in 2011 America already dazzled with another very unknown miniseries in Spain, Mildred Pierce (HBO), agrees with those who think that television is also a platform for the art of acting.

With the series already complete, Mare of Easttown has reopened the debate on whether it is better to start watching a series with all its episodes available to the viewer or wait week after week for the arrival of the new installment. I am among the first, those who want to have all the cake to eat it at once, but it must be recognized that the delivery week by week makes good series value even more.

Yes Mare of Easttown It is too short for you to enter Mildred Pierce or in Halston, from Netflix, another superb story of an American fashion and design legend starring Ewan McGregor.

