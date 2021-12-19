Katy Perry She is one of the most relevant pop singers within the music industry, thanks to her musical contributions that have resonated with audiences since the second half of the first decade of the century. Such is his influence that he managed to guide the artistic activity of great personalities such as Olivia rodrigo.

Since the launch of “Drivers License” at the beginning of this 2021, Olivia rodrigo He positioned himself as one of the great revelations of youth talent and a promise in today’s music, thanks to his highly emotional capacity for composition and interpretation.

After having made a couple of more releases, finally, months later, he presented his debut album entitled: ‘Sour’, which was full of great hits and one of the highlights as a promotional single was “Brutal”, the opening song, same as includes a clear reference to Katy Perry.

Olivia Rodrigo made Katy Perry feel ‘old’ with this reference

Currently, the “Roar” singer is promoting her latest single “When I’m Gone”, which features a collaboration with DJ Alesso. It is for that reason that, in a recent interview, she revealed that being referenced by the young composer made her feel the passage of time.

During a chat for the Out portal, Katy Perry talked about what he felt when Olivia rodrigo He mentioned it in the song “Brutal”, the same one in which he sings: “Where’s my f ** king teenage dream?”, which in Spanish translates as: “Where’s my damn teenage dream?”, as an obvious connection to the second record production of the also businesswoman.

“Old, honestly old,” is how the artist responded about how this connection with the 18-year-old singer-songwriter made her feel. She also revealed that she is impressed by the meaning her music is taking for later generations: “Things are nostalgic, it means that the music still resonates. It means that the message still rings true for people.”

Similarly, Katy Perry He spoke about his return to the stage with the upcoming residency scheduled in Las Vegas, Nevada: “It will be a feast for both the eyes and the ears and it’s like the most laughs I’ve had at a rehearsal in my life.”







What do you think about the impact of Katy Perry in artists like Olivia rodrigo?