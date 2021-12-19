Nominees for the Critic’s Choice Awards





Los Angeles (USA)– ‘Belfast’ and ‘West Side Story’, With eleven nominations each, they start as the main favorites of the Critic’s Choice Awards, which will be presented on the same day as the Golden Globes and are intended to replace these awards in popularity.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA), which brings together some 500 film critics from the United States and Canada, announced its candidates hours after the Golden Globes and will hold a ceremony on January 9, at the same time as the Association’s famous awards. of the Hollywood Foreign Press (HFPA).

In this battle between awards, in addition to “Belfast” and “West Side Story” they have also managed to highlight “Dune “and” The Power of the Dog “, with ten nominations each. All four films are candidates for the award for best film.

They complete the fight in the category of best film: “Licorice Pizza”, “Coda”, “Don’t Look Up”, “King Richard”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog” and “Tick, tick … Boom! ».

In the direction section, the nominees were Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), Guillermo del Toro (“Nightmare Alley”), Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) and Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”).

Unlike the Golden Globes, there will be no Hispanic representation in the competition for the title of best foreign film, which will include “Drive My Car” (Japan), “The Hand of God” (Italy) and “A Hero” (Iran ), “Flee” (Denmark) and “The Worst Person in the World” (“Norway”).

On the other hand, an important Latin name does appear in the interpretation categories: the Puerto Rican Rita Moreno, who at the age of 90 received a mention for her return to “West Side Story” with a supporting role created specifically for her.

Likewise, American actresses Rachel Zegler, of Colombian origin, and Ariana Debose, of Puerto Rican origin, are nominated for best young actress and best supporting actress (respectively) for the same film.

Nicolas Cage, Benedict Cumberbatch, Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Denzel Washington are the candidates for best leading actor, and in the female section received nominations Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, Alana Haim, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart.

Denzel Washington, actor. Stock Photo.

Until now, the Critic’s Choice Awards had remained in the second division of the awards against the Oscars and the Golden Globes, the two most popular events in the world.

After the boycott imposed by the big Hollywood studios and the television network NBC -which will not broadcast the Globes-, the critics’ association has proposed to elevate this ceremony that is broadcast annually by The CW channel with low audience records.

“I have been receiving calls from the industry, saying: ‘We are counting on you to take a step forward now,'” said its president Joey Berlin in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, a newspaper that recalled the previous controversies of the association, related to negotiations economic and doubtful decisions of his record. EFE

