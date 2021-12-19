Nicole Kidman shows off her beauty in a green sequin dress – New Woman

Nicole Kidman returns to the screens again with his new movie Being the ricardos, which will premiere this December 21 for Amazon Prime Video.

This time we will see her in the role of Lucille Ball, a television star and where he will share credits with Javier Bardem, who gets into the skin of the husband of Ball, Cuban actor Desi Arnaz.

Together, they triumphed in television comedy I love lucy from 1951 to 1957. JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Alia Shawkat and Tony Hale They complete the cast of this film, one of the most anticipated releases of this month.

In the midst of promoting the filming the famous one has provided a display of luxury and elegance in Sidney during his parade down the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman beaming in sequin dress

To their 54 years He continues to show that he can conquer everything in his path thanks to his styling.

The actress sparkled with hundreds of emerald green and aqua blue sequins that highlighted her skin color and featured geometric patterns.

It is a piece of the collection Spring Summer 2022 from the stylist Julia von Boehm, and was the main dress during the premiere of the starred film.

With el typical glamor that characterizes it and in the best style of the golden age of Hollywood attended accompanied by her husband Keith Urban,

To put the finishing touch to your look, Kidman She chose high-heeled sandals with silver rhinestones, and a satin green envelope bag with a silver rhinestone appliqué.

In addition, she has chosen to wear her hair up with her natural curls and some loose strands that revealed some long earrings pearl.

Although the star does not need many things to shine, she opted to include as accessories a bag with a diamond brooch matching the shoes, rings and a couple of bangles.