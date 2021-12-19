Nicholas Hoult. Why should it be your new favorite actor?

Nicholas Hoult he is a monster of comedy. If throughout his career, which began when he was seven years old – he is now 32 – he had already shown evidence of this, with the series The Great there is no doubt about his talent for that genre. Not to mention that it has also been featured in action movies like Those Who Wish My Death, with Angelina Jolie, in biopics like Tolkien and in the blockbusters of the X Men, where he plays the bluish Beast. In addition, he has played a great role as a friend of the fine watchmaking brand. Jaeger-LeCoultre. In The Great, which opens its third season in Mexico on the Starzplay platform this Sunday, December 19, Nicholas is Pedro III, the most hilarious, shameless and cancellable Russian emperor in memory, at least in the vision of Tony McNamara. This screenwriter wrote The Favorite (2018), the film by director Yorgos Lanthimos in which Hoult had a magnificent participation in a similar role with a lot of comic streak.

Although Pedro is despot, cruel, macho, retrograde and capricious, among many defects, Nicholas Hoult He interprets it with a naturalness and wit that has just earned him his second Golden Globe nomination in the category of best actor in a comedy or musical series. Likewise, the chemistry with Elle Fanning, who plays Catherine II, the idealistic wife who wants to overthrow him to establish a more just regime, is splendid. We spoke with Hoult about his love of comedy, the challenges of bringing Pedro to life, his new projects, his passion for cars and motorcycles, and of course the experience of living with a Reverso de Jaeger-LeCoultre on the wrist.

With Jaeger-LeCoultre you just made a short film called The Turning Point (The inflection point). In The Great you have revealed yourself as a great comedy actor. Is there a turning point in your career that allowed you to reach that discovery?

A turning point was discovering Tony McNamara, who wrote The favourite Y The Great. As an actor, I connected and understood his voice very quickly. First of all, it makes me laugh, but it also makes me very clear from the page what the scene is about, who the character is and what he needs to be. I’ve always liked comedy actors. Some of my favorites are Jim Carrey and Robin Williams, who appeared in the kind of family comedies that made me laugh as a child.

Many of these hilarious actors can be some of the most broken, tragic, disturbing, and sad to watch at the same time, because you also experience the happiest moments with them. They give us some of the most empathetic, subtle, open and honest performances. That’s what I like about acting what Tony writes. You can laugh with their characters, but it happens that the funniest things can also be the most painful. That is what attracts me to the work that I am doing now. Even when I read more serious dramatic scripts, I see the humor, the comedy, and the light that is in them, I guess to try and shade them a bit.