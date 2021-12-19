New images of tennis player Peng Shuai released

Beijing

A journalist for a Chinese state media published a new unauthenticated video and photo of tennis player Peng Shuai, whose situation worries the tennis world after his accusations against a former Chinese leader.

Qingqing Chen, a reporter for the Global Times, tweeted a seven-second video showing the former world number one in doubles talking to former basketball star Yao Ming.

According to the journalist, a friend sent him the video, which was recorded during a Nordic ski promotion event in Shanghai.

Peng shuai accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of forcing a sexual relationship in November with her three years ago.

His message, posted on a social network, was quickly censored and the 35-year-old tennis player disappeared from the radar for three weeks, causing concern in the tennis world.

Image released Sunday shows Peng Shuai posing with Yao Ming. and two other prominent Chinese sports figures: navigator Xu Lijia and former table tennis player Wang Liqin.

Behind them, you can see the Shanghai Yangpu Bridge and the banner “FIS Cross-Country Skiing China City Tour”.

The Shanghai stage of this Nordic ski circuit took place on Saturday, according to the state media CGTN.

Usually in China, Twitter cannot be accessed, and can only be used by people who have a VPN.

