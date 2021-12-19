New Don’t Look Up Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio And Jennifer Lawrence Panic At The Apocalypse

MADRID (CulturaOcio) .- Netflix has released the new trailer for Don’t Look Up, the apocalyptic comedy directed by Adam Mckay (The Great Gamble, Succession, The Vice of Power) that brings together a cast of stars led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence They play two astronomers who try to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that is going to destroy the Earth.

The film, which will be available on Netflix on December 24 after passing through theaters, where it will be released on December 10, presents its new advance in which the two leading scientists panic and despair when they see how everything the world turns a deaf ear to his warnings about the imminent comet that will devastate the planet.

The official synopsis for the film is as follows: “Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astonishing discovery: there is an orbiting comet in the solar system “The problem? That it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? That no one cares. Warning humanity about a planet-killer the size of Everest appears to be inconvenient.”

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of nonchalant President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her servile son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months left until the comet’s impact, managing the news stream and gaining the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late is surprisingly comical. But what do you have to do to make the world look up ?! “