Netflix’s Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

Some Most Anticipated Movies of 2022 are being produced especially for Netflix, where we will again see great directors and actors working on impressive projects, from biopics of legendary figures, to sequels to great action hits.

Many things are going to be released in cinemas and different streaming platforms during the next 12 months (movies like Morobius, The Batman and Scream’s Cave reach the big screen) and sometimes it is easy to get lost among so many things and lose track of the best projects, the good thing is that many titles are announced with time and you just have to be attentive to know them.

In Netflix there are already hundreds of movies (and a few go by the Oscar in 2022, What The Lost Daughter and The Hand of God), but the list will continue to grow month by month and, although many dates are not confirmed yet, there are already a few things confirmed for some time of the year, including a new movie about the life of Marilyn monroe and the project of Florence Pugh with Sebastían Lelio.

The most anticipated movies of 2022 on Netflix

This movie has been in development for months and is expected to hit Netflix sometime in 2022, it has to Ana de Armas as the lead and, according to rumors, she could be one of the best. It is not known exactly what it is about, but it explores some moments in the life of Marilyn Monroe.

Rescue Mission 2

The first Rescue Mission movie is currently one of the most watched in Netflix history. Starring again by Chris Hemsworth, The sequel seems to take a leap into the past, to show another of Tyler Rake’s missions before becoming the mercenary who rescued a kidnapped boy in the first part. The actor revealed a first photo confirming that the film will take place in an icy location.

Daniel Craig He returns as detective Benoit Blanc in this sequel, where, after solving the case of the death of the patriarch of a wealthy family, he will have to move on to a new mystery case. This time around, the cast includes Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, and Ethan Hawke, with more expected to be confirmed soon.

The gray man

The Russo brothers direct this film with Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page and Chris Evans which, according to what has been said, is his biggest project since Avengers: Edgame. The film is a thriller that centers on a CIA agent who after passing through the agency becomes an assassin.

The Killer

We do not know if we will see more than Mindhunter, but David Fincher He already has a new project on the horizon, which begins filming in January of next year. The Killer stars Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton and is based on the graphic novel of the same name that follows a mentally challenged murderer.

Shawn Levy, who is part of the Free Guy and Stranger Things team, directs this action-mystery film with Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. The film allegedly follows a time traveler who reaches the past for help solving a mission.

The School of Good and Evil

Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishnurne are some of the protagonists of this film by Paul Feig. The story is based on the novel by Soman Chaine and tells the story of a school where teenagers train to become heroes and villains in stories.

Sebastian Lelio, the Chilean director behind films like Disobedience and A Fantastic Woman, directs Florence pugh in this film based on the novel by Emma Donoghue, author of Room. The story takes place in 1895 and follows a nurse from a town where the miracle of a girl who manages to survive months without food happened.

