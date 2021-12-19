Netflix: Movie Releases December 20-26 – Movie News

Adam McKay’s new feature film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, is one of the highlights of this week.





Turn now for the cinematographic novelties that land on Netflix these days. After its theatrical release last week, Oscar winner Adam McKay’s new feature film as director, Don’t Look Up, hits the platform, a unique comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett.

The streaming service also incorporates two new Christmas titles to its collection: the Spanish comedy A thousand kilometers from Christmas and the Mexican comedy A not so cool Christmas.

Then you can check Movies that will premiere on Netflix from December 20 to 26.

ORIGINAL NETFLIX MOVIES

‘A not so cool Christmas’





The Mexican comedy A Christmas Not So Father, a sequel to A Father Not So Father, is one of the novelties that is added this week to the platform’s catalog. The film once again features Servando and his peculiar family. This year they are going to spend Christmas at the beach with Alma’s aunt, Alicia. An idea that goes awry when the competition between Servando and Alicia begins. His objective: to show who is going to control Christmas.

Premiere: December 21

Don’t look up



Don’t look up is the title of the film directed by Adam McKay coming to Netflix this week. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett, the film follows Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy student, and Randall Mindy, her teacher. Both have discovered an asteroid that is approaching at high speed towards the Earth, against which it could collide. When they report it to the United States Government, people do not seem to fear the end of their days. To try to raise awareness, Kate and Randall start a humorous media tour.

Premiere: Dec. 24 A thousand kilometers from Christmas



Álvaro Fernández Armero is the director of A thousand kilometers from Christmas , the Spanish comedy that Netflix premieres this week. The film tells the story of Raúl, a man who tries to flee from Christmas every year. His annual plan falls apart when his boss sends him to audit a nougat factory, located in a town where its inhabitants have a great love at this time. If this was not enough, Raúl must share a flat with a teacher who dreams of creating the largest living nativity scene in the world, Premiere: Dec. 24

Another of the new comedies that you can find in the Netflix catalog is the Brazilian one Lulli. The plot follows a young, self-centered medical student who never listens to what the people around her say. His life becomes crazy, when after suffering an accident he begins to hear everything the people around him are saying. Premiere: December 26

OTHER PREMIERE FILMS

