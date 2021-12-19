Music as a strategy to cultivate positive emotions: 3 ideas to achieve well-being

Music relaxes (Getty Images)

Today we will develop on music and emotions, and its contribution to the development of well-being, which is considered valuable to be able to bring some knowledge and suggestions in relation to musical stimulation and its potential to generate positive emotions and regulate them.

“It is important to clarify that these possible suggestions do not replace a music therapy treatment, which implies a treatment process, where therapeutic objectives aimed at the rehabilitation or stimulation of the different areas are established: cognitive, social, emotional, motor and / or communicational. , in a treatment process that is developed and sustained through the therapist-patient relationship “ Agustina Santos, a music therapist for the INECO Music Therapy Team, told Infobae.

Together with Jorgelina Benavidez, both work in the area of ​​neurorehabilitation of adults with cognitive, motor, language, emotional and social sequelae due to various neurological conditions, as well as in the area of ​​mental health, from music therapy with a focus in neuroscience.

“Music is for many a means to achieve, develop and sustain well-being, and this is an essential component of health. For several years now, the focus has not only been on deficits but on strengths and the development of well-being, the more it is cultivated there is a less stress response and vice versa. ”Says Benavidez.

Music is for many a means to achieve, develop and sustain well-being (Getty Images)

So cultivating positive emotions (joy, optimism, serenity) contributes to positive coping with difficult situations. “ Today it is known that the music can activate brain structures responsible for process and regulate emotions. And not only can it generate and induce positive emotions, but also regulate unpleasant emotional states, reduce stress and anxiety ”, adds Benavidez.

One of the fundamentals is due to the fact that the music of each person’s preference activates the Rewards Circuit of the brain, releasing dopamine (a neurotransmitter) generating a sensation of pleasure, just like food or sex.

“There is an interconnection between the brain’s reward circuitry and certain regions of the prefrontal cerebral cortex. By listening to music, preferably with full attention, we are activating said prefrontal cortex, contributing to emotional regulation and mood ”, adds Santos.

Musical strategy for the cultivation of well-being

We propose this basic training of active listening to your favorite music, in order to generate greater awareness about how each piece of music that you enjoy listening to (whether they are songs with lyrics or instrumental music) affects you.

Here are 3 possible suggestions:

The key is to repeat the practice, even if it’s brief moments.

It is important to understand that there are no musical recipes and that the basis of music for the cultivation of well-being is to record individually what each piece produces and know how to use it at the right time.

