Minecraft: Player is about to end this entire world that he has been mining for 4 years – Nintenderos

In the post that we leave you next, we can know the story of the player and youtuber Minthical, who has dedicated himself to slowly extract a peculiar classic world in the game, specifically a legacy world that was removed a while ago in the Minecraft edition for PS4. This world is 862 x 862 blocks in size, about 47 million blocks to mine. After four years of work, currently has more than 38 million blocks mined and believes it will end around February 2022.

I want to be able to just build my legacy, but help others build their own legacy that will be seen for years to come. Many people may think that doing these big projects will be a waste of time, but they don’t get it. Once they finish, others will remember them through their achievements.

