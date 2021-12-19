Mexico “will become Mark Wahlberg’s partner

Mexican actress Teresa Ruiz will become a couple of Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming biopic based on the life of the father Stuart long.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is a project that the protagonist of “Ted” He has wanted to materialize for six years and where he would play the boxer who became a father.

Production is finally expected to begin in mid-April in Los Angeles.

Among the names that are added to the project is Mel Gibson, who will play Stuart’s dad, and Rosalind ross who has already written the script, and will debut as a director.

The Latin presence will come from Teresa Ruiz, recognized for acting in series such as “Narcos: Mexico”.

Long attended a Catholic college and turned to boxing as a liberation, but his career did not take off in the sport or in film. After a motorcycle accident, he is said to have had an out-of-body experience, as a result of which he rediscovered his faith and enrolled at Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon.

He was also diagnosed with a rare degenerative muscle disease that led him to use crutches.

The father stood out because he worked in his motorized chair and became an example of faith and love, according to The Hollywood reporter.

