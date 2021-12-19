Mexico breaks CSG-Negroponte submission pact with surrender

The crisis in the economic agreements of foreign investment that the electricity law is causing above all is a reflection of the strategic reorganization of the Free Trade Agreement of 1993 and the Mexico-US-Canada Agreement of December 2019.

The Salinas de Gortari agreement liquidated the role of the State in development and gave centrality to the market, especially that dominated by the US economy. The seriousness of the TCL was the negative effect on the nationalism of resistance to the harassment of the United States and on the dynamic foreign policy of Mexico.

The Negroponte Memorandum of the United States Ambassador to Mexico John Dimitri Negroponte to the State Department of April 1991 –Process, May 1991– affirmed without folds that the Treaty would subordinate the Mexican economy and its market more than one hundred million people to the needs of the US economy and “institutionalize the acceptance of a US orientation in Mexico’s foreign relations.”

The TCL and the T-MEC do not deal only with trade or investment rules, but with two decisive points in the relative autonomy of Mexico in globalization: the role of the State in function of the needs of social equity that the neoliberalism of Salinas de Gortari liquidated and Mexican interests in world geopolitics. Perhaps the Mexican government knows that Cuba no longer has a historical destiny, but once again the island is an instrument of strategic negotiation before the White House back in its imperial domination.

Salinas de Gortari’s proposal was based on two key points: the new hegemony of the market and the autonomous State of social objectives and only adjusted to the functioning of the market and commercial opening without any initiative to modernize the production plant for real competitiveness with the American industrial apparatus to the point of relaunching makeup with minor products.

The Trump administration lacked an imperial national security strategy with Mexico, was not interested in Mexico’s role in the Latin American and Caribbean region, and only demanded that Mexico contain the waves of migrant caravans. Regarding security, Trump did not change the interventionist strategy of the Obama administration of extending the extraterritoriality of security in the matter of cartels to the host countries of the gangs, without respecting sovereignties.

Instead, the Biden administration demands Mexico’s return to subordinating its national security to the interests of American national security. Biden has consistently rejected the Mexican proposals for Central America and the Caribbean and only wants Mexico to agree to the CIA, DEA and FBI operations against cartels. Despite indications that eleven Mexican criminal groups control the retail market for drug trafficking and sale within the United States, the White House insists on getting into Mexican sovereignty to fight the cartels with American troops.

For the first time, Mexico will arrive at a TCL 2.0 meeting with a non-negotiable agenda of Mexican interests. The White House insists on disdaining the Mexican proposals for Central America, but it is clear in the Mexican Foreign Ministry that this region of the southern border is vital for the Mexican national security bubble based on Mexican interests. And on the investment issue of the Treaty, the new Mexican rules could be constitutionalized to retract the scope of the Salinas de Gortari concession agreement.

In this context, a new agenda for new relations between Mexico and the US could emerge from the TCL Summit in Washington this Thursday, even without Biden.

EU, without Kamala. Vice President Kamala Harris’s political star has already faded. And not only is it a slump in her approval, but Biden himself has begun to exclude her from the dominant groups in the White House. Harris was tasked with managing migration and security, but now he’s in Europe because of climate change.

Policy for dummies: Politics is an extreme roller coaster.

Political Indicator joins the environment of presidential succession 2024. It will open the National Palace 2024 program on its YouTube Channel on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 in the morning and on Monday, November 22, the digital magazine National Palace 2024 will begin to circulate that you can consult at www.indicadorpolitico.mx.

The content of this column is the sole responsibility of the columnist and not of the newspaper that publishes it.