Mexicans conquered the podium of the CDMX 2021 Half Marathon with record times

The podium of this edition was made up of Citlali Cristian Moscote in first place (left), Mayra Sánchez Vidal in second (center) and Andrea Soraya Ramírez Limón in third (right). (Photo: Twitter @ 21KCDMX)

Three mexicans They were placed in the first places of the female category of Mexico City Half Marathon (CDMX) 2021, held this Sunday morning.

It should be noted that the outstanding runners finished the competition with record times recorded below established in the previous edition of 1:15:49.

The first place was taken Citlali Cristian Moscote, who finished the tour in 1:13:08. She followed him in second Mayra Sanchez Vidal with 1:13:25, and in third – with only a few thousandths of difference – Andrea Soraya Ramírez Limón, with 1:13:28.

In the men’s category, two citizens of Kenya and one of Mexico occupied the first places of this edition. (Photo: Twitter @BBVA_Mex)

Meanwhile, the Mexican Victor Alfredo Montañez Martinez managed to occupy the third place podium in its category with a time of 1:05:34.

The first two places in the men’s category went to the kenyan Robert Gaitho Gititu, who was crowned with first place on the podium at the end of the race in 1:04:56, Y Samuel Nndungu Mwangi second, registering 1:05:15.

For the category of Wheelchair, the first places were taken Ivonne reyes with a time of 1:22:18 in the women’s category, and Martin Velasco in the men’s with 57:57.

CDMX 2021 Half Marathon Medal (Photo: Twitter @ 21KCDMX)



All the winners of this edition were decorated with the medal of the dancing figure, which is part of a collection of six medals with emblematic characters that have been delivered since 2019.

For the Half Marathon we opted for a prehispanic dancer which represents the four elements as a symbol of respect for life: water, fire, wind and earth.

D in agreement with the general director of the Institute of Sports, Javier Ariel Hidalgo Ponce, This effige acquires a special meaning since the dance symbolizes the ritual of the “Reborn as humanity”, specifically, after the COVID-19 pandemic that suspended said event in the 2020.

“The dance and the ritual of our rebirth as humanity after these difficult moments, and this new opportunity that life offers us to be better.”

(Photo: Twitter @Claudiashein)

About 20 thousand runners participated in the 14th edition the Half Marathon; This after last year was canceled by the pandemic of the COVID-19.

With a journey of 21 thousand 97 meters away, this event had a high participation rate due to its degree of difficulty on the journeys. The marathon represents a challenge for its participants through the first kilometers of slope that runs from Paseo de la Reforma to the Virreyes area and then through the Bosque de Chapultepec.

Although the tour was not so extensive, as it was carried out in the area of Paseo de la Reforma several avenues had roadblocks, as well as some public transport routes such as the Metro or Metrobús.

In the same way, the services of these transport networks will be affected by the first parade of Police Day 2021, whose route will affect the roads of Av. Juárez and streets surrounding the route between the Monument to the Revolution and the Hemicycle to Juárez.

