Mexican actress mourns the death of a child she wanted to adopt

Mexican actress Giselle itie, the protagonist of several soap operas, films and series in Brazil, lamented the murder by strangulation of a under 14 years of Spanish nationality that she intended to adopt together with a 6-year-old sister of the victim.

In your profile InstagramThis Thursday, December 16, 2021, the actress, who has lived in Brazil for several years, was blamed for the death of the minor. The death occurred last Monday during a electrical blackout in a rural area in the northeastern state of Bahia, recently affected by heavy rains that have left thousands of victims.

“They took a lot out of me. Even perceiving that the destination would be that. What you said, your sister … What I asked, pleaded, fought, and they shut me up. I kept quiet because I believed in others. I got pregnant, out of focus and I feel very guilty “, expressed in a message of relief the actress 39 years old.

Itié, star of the Brazilian version of the Colombian soap opera ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ and the film ‘Los mercenarios’ (2010), next to Sylvester Stallone and other Hollywood action movie stars, said he met the minors Nayra Y Nereida gatti in the tourist city of Porto Seguro.

“Whoever knew Nayra, if they don’t feel guilty, then they don’t know anything about life. I know that the blame It won’t take me anywhere But I’m going to ask again, to fight for Nereid. Yes. And I’m never going to shut up again, a lot of me left with you. You forgive me?“Added the actress, who said that she communicated in Spanish with the girls.

Girls, victims of violence

In an interview with the local edition of the American magazine of the heart Glamor, Itié related that he knew that the girls “were being abused”The whereabouts of the mother were unknown and that is why she created with friends a group on a social network to inquire about the father, an Argentine dedicated to gardening.

The mexican star She even asked for help from a non-governmental organization that assisted the family in adopting the girls, but with her pregnancy and the pandemic, the actress returned to Rio de Janeiro and he began to maintain contact with them only through social networks, although without giving up adopting them.

For Itié, the minors lived “Abandoned” by the father, identified as Sebatián Ricardo Gatti, who in statements to local media asked for “justice” for Nayra’s death.

The regional commissioner Moisés Damasceno avoided giving details about the line of investigation for the case being in “police secrecy.”

So far 25 people have been heard by the Police. The electrical blackout makes it difficult to obtain video images from security cameras.

The minor, who called the protagonist of the series and successful biblical film “The 10 Commandments” “godmother”, had been missing since last Thursday and was found with signs of strangulation in a mangrove swamp in Caraíva, a district of Porto Seguro.