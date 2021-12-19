Message from Maribel Guardia on the death of Marco Castillo

Maribel guard shared his feelings about the death of entertainment journalist Marco Castillo, who was one of his best friends and years ago, the only press officer he has ever had. The 62-year-old singer and actress from Costa Rica thanked him for all the years of friendship they had.

“Today you went ahead of me and you went to heaven, my beloved friend, leaving an emptiness in my heart,” said the wife of Costa Rican lawyer Marco Chacón and the singer’s mother Julian Figueroa, fruit of the love relationship she had with the Mexican singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian.

Along with a photograph with Marco Castillo when they celebrated 35 years of friendship, Maribel Guardia said that they met when he was 19 years old and was beginning his career as a journalist.

I was the first interview you did, years later you were the only press officer I have ever had.

Subsequently, Marco Castillo He moved to the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, where he worked as a director of shows in a newspaper. With the passage of time his friendship with Maribel Guardia grew.

The soap opera actress said that when Marco Castillo came to Mexico City, he always stayed at home. “You were with me in happy moments and in my saddest moments, thank you for all the affection and love that you gave me, for always supporting me at all times, have a good trip to the light, thank you for all the beautiful memories and the duck adventures that you leave in my heart, I will miss you friend of my soul “.

Maribel Guardia and Marco Castillo had 35 years of friendship.

The singer and actress from Sinaloa Lorena Herrera also published a message in memory of the late journalist. In Maribel Guardia’s post she wrote: “my beautiful Marquito, you are no longer with us physically, but we carry the memories of so many moments we have lived in our hearts, I love you forever.”

For her part, the actress Lourdes Munguía, one of the best friends of Maribel guard, expressed: “what sad news, a great friend and journalist, Marco dear RIP.” So far the reason for the death of Marco Castillo is unknown.