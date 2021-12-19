Meryl Streep, Elena Poniatowska, Isabel Allende and other artists call for an end to repression in Cuba

MADRID. (EUROPA PRESS) -More than 300 personalities from the world of culture have signed an appeal to ask the government of Cuba to end the repression against artists and respect freedom of expression, after the alleged abuses registered in the framework of the mobilizations convened in July and November.

Among the signatories of the text, promoted by Human Rights Watch (HRW), are Meryl Streep, Paul Auster, Elena Poniatowska, Isabel Allende, Sergio Ramírez, Mario Vargas Llosa, JM Coetzee, Jules Feiffer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Khaled Hosseini, as well as representatives Spaniards such as the filmmaker Isabel Coixet or the writer Rosa Montero.

There are also representatives of Cuban culture, such as the authors of the song ‘Patria y Vida’, the playwright Yunior García or the artist Tania Bruguera. The latter has warned that “the level of injustice and repression that the Cuban government is imposing on its own people is getting worse,” to the point that it wants to “prevent and criminalize peaceful protest and dissent.”

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker