Megan Fox is caught with her boyfriend in Tulum and falls in love with her spectacular figure

The couple made up of Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly, they look more in love than ever on the beaches of the Mexican Caribbean, and although celebrities wanted to leave their visit anonymous, the locals did not hesitate to show their little vacations.

Both were photographed enjoying the place, and the actress fell in love with her fans with her spectacular figure, wearing a fitted pink sundress, black pointed nails, white sandals without heels and a hat to cover herself from the sun.

In the images they are seen riding a red motorcycle, and the one who drives is nothing more and nothing less than her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, through the streets of Tulum, Quintana Roo.

This is how they were seen:

On the other hand, the singer used a peculiar outfit of flowered shorts, long-sleeved shirt in phosphorescent tones, a shirt and a pink cap.

The images of the famous and her unexpected visit to the Mexican beaches began to circulate on social networks, unleashing countless comments of astonishment from her fans.

However, the famous 35-year-old and her partner did not have such a long vacation, because later, an informative page from Quintana Roo shared a tweet where they were again captured sitting on the floor of the International Airport of Cancun, while waiting for the departure time of their next flight.