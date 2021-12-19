Megan Fox and 50 Cent join Sylvester Stallone in The Expendables 4

The elite group of mercenaries always has room for new personnel and enough playing field for new missions. Regardless of the bumps in the road, such as Stallone’s supposed departure from the saga, time has shown that every obstacle is in place to be overcome. And so will the action saga The Expendables in its fourth iteration with the new companies Megan Fox and even rapper 50 Cent.

The avengers of action films is preparing to expand the field of its crowded cast to welcome new experts in the genre. Megan Fox of course all remembered with big explosions behind her, courtesy of the excessive visuals of Michael Bay in the saga Transformers, but above all we remember the actress’s black comedy skills in other films such as Diabolic temptation (2009) Ideal for The Expendables? Definitely.

Along with Fox, Curtis Jackson better known in the musical world as 50 Cent will also arrive through the door. The rapper already has several credits in some small-time projects. Especially small action films, where he has shared credits with actors ranging from Robert De Niro or Al Pacino, to Ryan Reynolds or Jake Gyllenhaal. We certainly think he’s ready to become a tough mercenary alongside Jason Statham.

The “perfect third” of novelties is covered by Tony Jaa, actor and choreographer of stunts in martial arts for many movies. His face has been seen in movies from the martial arts niche such as Ong-Bak: The Muay Thai Warrior (2003), or even in Fast and furious 7 (2015). Apparently the saga is ready for a bit of fighting and oriental action.

Little is known, or rather nothing, about the roles that these three newly invited actors will play. They could be just the villains on duty that will turn Barney Ross (Stallone) and company upside down, or they could become staff members for the future of the saga. A future that we think is assured, as the mercenaries have accumulated with the existing trilogy the not inconsiderable amount of just over $ 800 million worldwide (via).

Although the last contribution that reached theaters did not mean a success comparable to the previous two and to Hollywood standards, much was due mainly to the change in classification obtained by the third part. The Expendables It is distinguished above all by its adult classification and its graphic violence, hard and pure, of sweaty fists and purple knuckles. But what is the point of having Statham, Stallone, Gibson, or Schwarzenegger in the same movie.

In addition to Megan Fox, 50 Cent, and Tony Jaa, The Expendables 4 Chuck Norris, Jet Li, Randy Couture and Antonio Banderas are already confirmed in the combo. The film’s production will launch the machines next October of this year, under the direction of Scott Waugh and the script by Spenser Cohen. Almost nothing is missing, gentlemen.