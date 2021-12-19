Max Verstappen recognized the great role of Checo Pérez: “without him I would not be a champion”

Checo Pérez was praised by Max Verstappen. (Photo: Twitter / @ redbullracing)

The Dutch, Max verstappen, was crowned champion of the Formula 1 on the season 2021. The pilot of Red bull racing He managed to establish a campaign that will be remembered by motorsports fans as one of the best in recent years. At the end of the contest he was able to overcome Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes for just eight units. The driver from the Netherlands was able to add 395.5 points, while the British 387.5. The Dutchman’s victory could not have been possible without the help of his teammate., Sergio Pérez.

The driver from Guadalajara was praised for Verstappen after what happened in the last race of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: “I said it during the race of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. For me Czech it is a legend and what he did for me in the last race to cut the gap I had with Hamilton and defend like he did was incredible. I am sure that without him, I would not be a world champion. I owe him a lot ”, assured the European rider.

It should be remembered that in the prize of the track of the Asian country, Czech Perez helped Verstappen to cut seconds in the difference that it maintained before Lewis. Was the lap 14 when Max entered the pits to switch from soft to hard tires and lost a distance of 10 seconds to Hamilton. The driver of Mercedes led the race with an interval of less than a second on Pérez and almost ten over Verstappen. It was at that moment, in the round 20, which the Jalisco surpassed the English on different occasions. The seven times champion the world had to endure Sergio’s onslaught and avoided a friction and possible crash. In this way, it gave an opportunity for Max to cut the gap to two seconds and thus compete for the championship.

Max Verstappen thanked Checo Pérez for what happened in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: Ricardo Morales / REUTERS)

The situation became even more tense from the beginning of the race. The Mercedes and Red Bull Racing drivers they entered the contest with the same number of points, so everything would be decided in the last competition. As if that were not enough, everything was defined in the last lap of the Abu Dhabi prize. In the turn 53, Nicolás Latifi of the team Williams, had a incident, so the safety car entered the track and all the cars were behind it. The situation shortened the times and on the last lap Verstappen overtook Hamilton to win the crown of Formula 1 season 2021.

That way, Czech Perez He helped his partner to get the win. The Dutchman thanked for the events minutes after the end of the race: “Czech has played a key role for us, especially in the second half of the year, he he has been a phenomenal server of the team in supporting his partner ”.

The Mexican he had to leave the grand prix due to decisions of the technical team and did not finish the race. The truth was that the second pilot of Red bull finished the F1 championship with a total of five podiums throughout the 21 races worldwide. The emotional moment occurred in the Grand Prix of Mexico, as Sergio perez came in third place on the track Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack. The Mexican fans and the father of Czech They celebrated the result and the Jalisco-born became the first Mexican driver to achieve it.

Sergio Pérez was third in the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

