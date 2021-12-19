Matthew McConaughey reveals that he was madly in love with Reese Witherspoon (VIDEO)

Surely Reese witherspoon never imagined that a Hollywood actor would be crazy in Love of her, but so it was: Matthew McConaughey confessed his love to the actress, in front of everyone, on a famous television show; This revelation left the Oscar winner stunned and very astonishedWell, I didn’t expect Matthew to say that. Do you want to know what he responded next? Here we tell you.

Matthew McConaughey Y Reese witherspoon they attended the program The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about the release of the movie “Sing 2”, In which both celebrities lent their voices to give life to the characters in this funny story; During the Interview, Ellen asked them several questions, including who was the first celebrity they had fallen in love with, it was just at this moment that Matthew admitted that Reese was his crush and that he was in love with her.

This was the moment when Matthew McConaughey confessed his love to Reese Witherspoon.

The actress of “Legally blonde”He replied that the first celebrity he fell in love with It was Jim Morrison from the mythical band The Doors; for his part, Matthew confessed it was Reese Witherspoon, revelation that left the entire audience speechless, including the famous, who was sitting next to him.

“I was a bit in love with the young woman sitting to my left“, He said McConaughey arguing that it was impossible not to fall in love with her for her acting and charisma in the film “The man in the moon”, 1991 film, starring Reese. “It was one of my first crush and if you have seen the movie it is inevitable not to be in love with it“, he pointed.

Photo: AP

That said, they both joked about all those times that they have been part of the same movie but never shot a scene together. After the revelation of love, the actress said: “I think people want to see us together in a real movie”, words that unleashed the emotion of the audience present.

So many years later, do they now have a chance at love? Hardly, then Reese Witherspoon has been married to Jim Toth since 2011 while Matthew McConaughey enjoys his marriage to model Camila Alves since 2012.