Matt Reeves was inspired by Kurt Cobain for his version of Bruce Wayne

Matt Reeves, director of the new movie The batman, assured that his Bruce Wayne is inspired in the musician Kurt Cobain.

This is not the first time that the batman has been related to the grunge band Nirvana.

When the first trailer for the tape was presented at the DC FanDome 2020, the song “Something in the way”.

Now, in an interview for Empire, Reeves assured that while writing the script he put the song in the background and came up with the idea that his Bruce Wayne would be inspired by Cobain.

He even mentioned the tape of Gus Van Sant, Last days (2005), which portrays the last days of the singer who was part of the 27 club.

“When I write, I listen to music, and while I was writing the first act I put on“ Something in the Way ”by Nirvana. That’s when it occurred to me that, instead of doing a Playboy-style version of Bruce Wayne that we have seen before, there is another version that had gone through a great tragedy and became a recluse ”he commented.

In this way, the interpretation of Robert Pattinson would be closer to the grunge icon than to the versions of Christian Bale or Ben Affleck.

Reeves commented that he looks for a darker or deteriorated tone in his film, so he took the idea that The knight of the night was in a decaying mansion.

In addition to the participation of Robert Pattinson, the film will have Zoë Kravtiz (Catwoman), Paul Dano (Riddle), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Colin Farrell (The Penguin) and Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon).

The film will arrive in Mexico from March 3, 2022.

