Matt Damon recalled his “unforgettable” experience encouraging Boca Juniors, in Argentina: “It was total madness”

Matt Damon was challenged during a television cycle to remember a memorable international sporting event and took from the drawer of memories an old anecdote that lived in Argentina years ago. The actor is happily married to Luciana Barroso from Salta, which is why he has visited our country more than once, knows a lot about our culture and even flirts with Spanish. Therefore, it is not surprising that he has found in his memory the impact that it caused him attend a soccer game that Barroso’s family, Boca Juniors, is a fan of.

In the middle of the note with Hot ones -program in which a famous dialogue with the host, Sean Evans, while trying different hot sauces-, Damon replied when asked about unforgettable sporting events: “The craziest thing I’ve seen without a doubt was a soccer game in Argentina. My wife is Argentine, we went to spend Christmas 11 or 12 years ago. His family is a fan of Boca Juniors, which is a very popular team in Buenos Aires and was supposed to play in a final. I said to my wife’s uncle, ‘Hey, can we go watch this game?’. And he got very serious and said, ‘We can go, we can go … No women or children.’ I said that?’. I was thinking of taking the boys and going. But I understood why it wasn’t a good idea when we went. “

And I add: “ We had to go through three police checkpoints. There were fences with barbed wire. It was total madness. There were policemen in riot gear. If this were the field, people were sitting here and here. From both sides. But there was no one sitting here, in the best seats. Because that was a place where people could throw things and hit each other. ”.

And beyond Boca was the winner, Matt encountered more difficulties. “Our team won, the fans of the other team were leaving and as they were lifting the trophy I said, ‘We should go.’ But we had to stay there because they needed time for the other team to leave the neighborhood. You had to give them about 45 minutes for that. When they let us out, they actually held us like some kind of cage, I asked ‘What do we expect now?’ And he told me that they still needed another five minutes for them to leave. It was really crazy, “he concluded.

The match he was talking about was a final that took place at the Racing Club stadium between the Xeneize team and San Lorenzo.

Years earlier, in 2016, Damon had referred to his devotion to Boca Juniors. “I’m still a Boca Juniors fan. I want to continue being part of my family ”, he said with a laugh, referring to the fanaticism of the Barroso for the Buenos Aires team.

Beyond having details of that experience, Damon highlighted another memorable event that did not take place in our country. “The way people cheer on European football is amazing, I highly recommend it to any American who travels and has the opportunity to buy some tickets and go to the stadium. It’s really fun, it’s worth it, ”he said.

“We were filming Stick to you with Eva Mendes on a beach in Miami when a group of fans surrounded me, harassed me like a swarm of wasps and I escaped. I hid behind the counter of a bar and she appeared, looked at me and asked: ‘What are you doing here?’ Matt Damon remembering that day in April 2003 when he met his wife, Luciana Barroso. It was not the first time they had crossed paths: the Argentine was a waitress at the beach bar where the film was being shot and she had attended the team several times, but they had not made a connection.

It took a shock, an encounter like something out of any romantic scene for the magic to kick in. “ They say that something incredible happens to you when you meet the woman of your destiny, and it was. I swear to God something indescribable happened to me. When I was in my early twenties, I wondered if I would ever be able to settle down, but I found the right person and when i saw her it was like i was struck by lightning . Literally everything changed in my life. Now the possibility of being single is terrifying. My life is much easier thanks to my wife and my marriage. It all makes sense, ”Damon later recalled during an interview.

Damon and Barroso’s relationship has been going on for 18 years, with three daughters, and has become one of the most established in Hollywood. With a low profile, the actor always thanked the Salta for having helped him achieve what he was looking for so much: to escape the siege of the press and lead a life away from the flashes.