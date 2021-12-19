Matrix Resurrections: She is the Mexican actress who acted alongside Keanu Reeves | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- One of the most anticipated films by fans of the original “Matrix” film, they await with excitement the arrival of December 22 to go to the cinema to see “The Matrix Resurrections”, starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anee Moss, who will play the legendary characters of Neo and Triny.

In this next installment, which would be the fourth of the franchise, there will be uA special participation that caught the attention of the Mexican publicor for the role that was played by a national actress.

It is about Eréndida Ibarra, a 36-year-old actress who will be part of the renowned cast by giving life to “Lexy”, a character created by sisters Lana and Lily Wachowski.

And although the daughter of television producer Epigmenio Ibarra did not give many details about her role, shared a picture of Lexy with guns in both hands, which caused pride and excitement among his Instagram followers.

Faced with this important performance, Eréndida spoke during an interview in “Todo para la mujer” and commented that work alongside Lana Wachowski, the director of the film, was something very interesting because of her great creativity and clarity when creating something.

Even, The 36-year-old actress explained that once she received the script, she understood well what the filmmaker wanted, the tone she was looking for and how she wanted to represent Lexy.

There is no real world we know without machines in ‘Resurrection’, our side is no longer men against machines, but men and machines against oppression, because machines were created by ambitious men. It is very interesting to see that the machines can also be used for good ”, he indicated about the film.

This would not be the first time that he collaborates with Wachowski, since he had previously worked with the director on the Netflix series “Sense 8”, and according to commented this work helped her to be considered in the new Matrix tape.

Finally, Eréndida Ibarra acknowledged that working for this Hollywood movie was something that cost him similar, She said that at first she couldn’t believe she was there, but shortly after she wanted to understand that the character was especially for her.