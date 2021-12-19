Mariah Carey sought out Britney Spears during her guardianship and offered her support – El Financiero

Mariah Carey approached Britney Spears to give you your support and encouragement in its legal battle against his father, Jamie Spears, to regain his guardianship and the direction of his life.

In the middle of the promotion of the Christmas classic All I Want For Christmas Is You, Carey gave an interview to NME, where he spoke of the message that he sent to the singer. “I believe that everyone on this planet deserves to be free and what (the press) did to him, what I saw, it was horrible“, started.

Carey knows what pressure is, well in 2001 she was hospitalized after suffering a nervous and emotional crisis due to workload. That is why he recognized the feeling of ‘The Princess of Pop’ after 2007 was one of his most difficult years where he grabbed the headlines for his mental ups and downs after particular episodes such as shaving his head when entering an aesthetic.

These problems are what led to the interpreter of Overprotected to a legal guardianship from his father, who took control of his finances and personal life until mid-November, that a judge in Los Angeles put an end to it.

“So I approached her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know, ‘Guess what? You are not alone’”Continued Carey, who recently released her autobiographical book The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

He also related a moment in which She received endorsement from the seven-time Grammy winner Prince. “I remember when I was going through a lot years ago, Prince reached out to me, gave me a bible and talked to me for hours. He’s an amazing person and he cared that the music business and the industry were so broke, “he said.

Mariah had already publicly shown her support for the singer, since on June 23 she published a message through Twitter: “We love you Britney. stay strong”, He wrote to him on that occasion. “You have to be a generous person. It doesn’t matter if he’s my best friend or whatever, I felt it was the right thing to do”He added.