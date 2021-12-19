Luis Suárez insulted Cholo Simeone after Atlético de Madrid’s third loss in a row

Luis Suárez leaves the court furious with Cholo Simeone, because he replaced him in the second half

Atlético de Madrid lost three consecutive games. And that’s quite a rarity for a team led by Diego Simeone. It is the first time that it happens to him in the mattress set. And the bad streak left an explosion of anger that unfolded splinters that reached two of the main faces of the team. since the Spanish media make mention of Luis Suárez’s anger with the Argentine coach.

The match against Sevilla started badly for Atlético de Madrid. Croatian Ivan Rakitic surpassed the locals at Sánchez-Pizjuán. The tie came before the end of the first half. But the team did not have the ball and it was difficult for them to reach the rival goal. That is why when just 11 minutes of the second half were played, Simeone decided to replace Luis Suárez. In his place he put the Brazilian Matheus Cunha.

Suárez only scored one goal in the last ten games and Simeone began to look for alternatives

The Uruguayan’s reaction was not good. As he walked down the side of the court, he took it out on the manager. “You asshole of shit. Always the same ”, he complained, implying that it is always a variant.

Reality indicates that Suarez played 17 games in the current tournament and was a substitute six times. Eight times he was replaced and only in two games was he able to complete 90 minutes. Its performance is not good. In fact have only scored one goal in their last ten games. The last against Valencia in a 3-3 draw, on November 7.

If the bad present of the team is added to the Uruguayan’s bad scoring streak, the combo is explosive. Atlético de Madrid linked defeats against Mallorca (1-2), in the classic against Real (0-2) and this Saturday against Seville (1-2). Three encounters that pushed him to fifth position in the table, which is leaving him, for the moment, out of the Champions League qualification.

Suarez, what was decisive in the conquest of the last Spanish League, with 21 goals, He has seven goals this season. The number is below its average, but it doesn’t seem to be that bad before it reaches the middle of the season.

For the mattress set this is a very irregular season. His bad performance in the Spanish League is compounded by difficulties in the Champions League. There he had to suffer until the last date to achieve a miraculous classification after adding just seven points in six games. Next year, he will have to face the round of 16 against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United.