Low budget complicates arrival of reinforcements to Pumas

Club sources told ESPN that the incorporation of players is difficult and that Andrés Lillini asked that the squad not be dismantled

The little budget that there is in the University Club and the lack of income from the sale of a player in this winter market have complicated the possible arrival of some reinforcement to Pumas.

University club sources told ESPN that for now it seems difficult to recruit players to shore up the squad, although at the same time they commented that coach Andrés Lillini has asked the board not to dismantle the team.

Andres Lillini Imago7

For now, lThe felines are scheduled to start their preseason next week for Clausura 2022, with the return of the youth squad Alex Álvarez and Marco García on the 22nd, after serving 10 days training with Sporting Lisboa of Portugal.

The future of elements such as Leonel López and Julio González has yet to be defined, who are about to conclude their contracts with Pumas, as well as a possible offer for Erik Lira and Alan Mozo, players who have aroused interest in other teams, despite the fact that Pumas has not yet received a formal offer.

The informants added that although some names such as Ismael Sosa or Agustín Fontana have been rumored, without money it has become difficult to sign a player in this winter market, although there is still time until the close of records on January 31.