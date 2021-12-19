Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis to miss at least four weeks with an MCL sprain to his left knee

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will miss at least four weeks with an MCL sprain to his left knee before being reevaluated, the team announced Saturday.

Davis suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves when Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels lost his balance and collided with Davis’ left knee.

Davis tried to limp off the court to the Lakers locker room without any help, but ESPN’s broadcast cameras captured Davis collapsing to the ground in pain as he made his way through the tunnel.

The Lakers performed an MRI exam in Chicago on Saturday that revealed the sprain. Davis had missed just three of the Lakers’ first 30 games through injury this season.

Davis played in 62 games in his first season with the Lakers before they won their 17th championship in the Florida bubble. Then Davis appeared in just 36 games last season while plagued by lingering injury problems that ultimately prevented him from finishing the season in action.

Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 blocked shots per game this season.

Despite numerous injury problems and a current spate of COVID-19 problems, the Lakers (16-14) started the weekend in sixth place in the Western Conference. Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, and Austin Reaves are currently in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Los Angeles is scheduled to play in Chicago on Tuesday night.

Associated Press contributed to this report.