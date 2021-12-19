Leonardo DiCaprio threw himself into a frozen lake to save two husky dogs

In addition to being one of the most respected actors in the Hollywood scene, Leonardo Dicaprio He is also recognized for his work as an environmental activist and for his commitment to animal welfare. What he demonstrated again during a curious event that occurred during the filming of the film ‘Comedy Don’t Look Up‘. Film that he co-stars with Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl streep Y Jonah hill.

The cast was invited to the program “Around the Table “ and there Hill said that DiCaprio did not hesitate to throw himself into a frozen lake to help the two Siberian huskies who lived in the house they both rented.

“Basically the two dogs fell into the frozen lake,” commented the actor who shared a house with the star of ‘Titanic‘during filming.

To which Lawrence explained that one of the huskies fell into the lake and, immediately, DiCaprio jumped into the water to rescue him despite the cold temperatures of Boston. However, as soon as he managed to get it out of the pond the other one fell off.

For his part, DiCaprio himself explained that while he was taking out the first husky, the other began to lick him, “we all ended up in the lake,” said the actor, who also recognized that he was not the ideal person to enter the water, since , by living in California, did not know what to do on a frozen lake.

The actor has actively participated as a public figure raising his voice to demand the protection of the Amazon and the indigenous populations that inhabit it. In the same way, he has contributed to founding several environmental organizations, one of which, Re: wild, pledged to donate $ 43 million to expand and revitalize ecosystems in the archipelagos of the peaceful from Latin America, from Mexico until chili.