La Nación / Pé at the Moma, visiting Santa Claus, Anya is a model, Zendaya is a spider-girl and the Ben Affleck scandal

Penelope Cruz received an award from the New York MoMa dressed as a queen. Georgina Rodríguez took Cristiano Ronaldo’s children to the North Pole to greet Santa Claus. Anya Taylor-Joy sings, as well as acting, and is now a model. Zendaya’s looks for the Spiderman premieres are a success and everyone talks about the “blunder” of Ben Affleck, who blamed his marriage to Jennifer Garner for his alcoholism. Even Jlo forced him to recant …

Last Tuesday, at the MoMA in New York, a tribute was paid to Penelope Cruz for her film career. The Spanish woman was the protagonist of the last edition of Film Benefit, a gala with which the famous museum raises funds for its Film Department. The gala was sponsored by Chanel, a firm of which Penelope Cruz is an ambassador and which of course dressed her with an incredible haute couture look. Penelope dazzled with a red dress with a jewel neckline and a bow on the chest. In her emotional thank you speech, she recalled how at the age of 19 she came to New York with the goal of improving her English and dreaming of working in Hollywood. “I never imagined that tonight I would be here,” he said. And she thanked all the directors who trusted her. “I would not receive this tribute if I had not had the privilege of working with brilliant directors, who inspired, taught and transformed me as an artist and in person.” He especially remembered Pedro Almodóvar, whom MoMA honored precisely ten years ago at this gala. “Thank you all, but especially Pedro, who instructed me not to be afraid and to trust myself. With him I continue to learn to act, about human behavior and about myself ”. Although he was not present at the gala, he sent a message. The director moved Penelope when he recalled a conversation he had with her during the promotion of “All about my mother”, the film with which he won his first Oscar. “You told me that when I was older you would take care of me. I’m not old enough yet, but I hope you keep your word. When I am an old man, I hope that you will come and become my mother. It would be a reflection of all the mothers that you have made with me throughout seven films ”. The gala was attended by artists such as Ricky Martin, Anne Hathaway or Diana Kruger. Also Rosalía, who at one point during the party sang a fragment of “A tu vera”, the song she sang with Penelope in “Pain and glory”. “I love you!” The actress yelled from her table. Talent, beauty and a lot of dedication to work have made her what she is. Let us remember that this year he received the Volpi Cup, the highest award at the Venice Film Festival, for his work in “Parallel Mothers”, his new film with Almodóvar. Dressed to impress, with a design worn by a Chanel princess, a firm of which she has been an ambassador since 2018, the Oscar winner for Vicky Cristina Barcelona received this tribute for being an “artist of global importance”.

Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, has made a very special trip with their children in the past week. They went to nothing less than the North Pole to visit Santa Claus himself or Santa Claus, as he is also known. The model traveled with the children in the player’s private jet and shared numerous photos on their networks of the visit to that area of ​​the world covered with snow, where everything is prepared so that the visits of those who access that site are unforgettable, with photos with Santa Claus in his little house and even encounters with characters such as reindeer already “ready” to face the commitment of next Christmas. Georgina Rodríguez claims to have lived a magical experience at the North Pole, with sleigh rides, feeding the reindeer, warming up to the fire in a small shelter in the middle of the snow, decorating the tree and, most importantly, especially for the little ones of the house, meet Santa Claus. The workshop of the nice and good-natured old man with a white beard received the family who surely had many wishes to ask for. “The happiest mom in the world, we couldn’t enjoy it more. -15 degrees of love, ”wrote Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner. In the photos you can see the happiness of the children Cristiano Jr., Mateo, Eva and Alana, who had a great time, and she, so happy because she is pregnant with twins, that next year they will enlarge the already large family of the star of the world football and the Spanish model with whom it seems that maybe he will go down the aisle soon. Georgina announced with Cristiano from Manchester, England, where they currently live because of his commitments, that she was pregnant and that both she and the footballer were very excited because they are expecting not one, but two babies. “Our hearts are full of love,” they expressed enthusiastic about adding two new members to their “team”, formed by Cristiano Jr., eleven years old; twins Eva and Mateo, four, and little Alana Martina, also four.

The beautiful and young actress of “Lady’s Gambit” and the remembered “Emma” were also pleasantly surprised when facing a career as a singer. And now she will also be a model, since she says she is happy to have various job opportunities and, above all, to express what she feels. For this reason, she has announced that she will be a model, but for a very special campaign. Anya Taylor-Joy, in her early 20s, released another film “Last night in Soho” a few days ago and has already become one of the most sought-after young talents. With this latest film project, he showed one of his gifts that remained hidden: his powerful voice. The artist of Argentine origin now based in Miami made her debut in Edgar Wright’s production, performing some popular songs from the sixties and this week she has once again left her fans and friends speechless with a project that brings her closer to the world of beauty again. . Some time ago she starred in one of the perfume campaigns of the Dior house and now she follows the same steps as a model posing for an emblematic Dutch brand that has relaunched two of its iconic products for this Christmas, Viktor & Rolf, the house that has made Anya return to become the international face of the campaign for one of its best-known floral fragrances, Flowerbomb. The brand has dressed her in an impressive black dress that combines transparencies, tulle and lace. The perfume is one of their bestsellers, created by the “nose” Domitille Michalon-Bertier, Carlos Benaïm and Olivier Polge, it was launched for the first time in 2005 with the aim of combining haute couture and haute perfumery, and now returns to the market in a special way. “Anya Taylor-Joy flawlessly reflects the determined, honest and self-aware woman. He is constantly evolving and transforming in his life and in what he does ”, explain the designers the relationship they have found in this movie star with Flowerbomb. What’s your next beauty move going to be?

Zendaya has become one of the actresses who best understands and takes advantage of what the red carpets mean prior to film premieres, which is none other than promoting the films that are presented in them. It already showed when “Dune” was released, the last work by Denis Villeneuve that adapts the literary science fiction classic in which she lends her incredible and delicate figure to show off styles related to her characters or the theme of the films. Now, when he is on tour presenting nothing less than the new movie “Spider-Man: no way home”, which is also his third participation in the superhero franchise as Mary Jane. And in Los Angeles, this week she has created another wonderful dress and even mask with the help of her stylist Law Roach, which has the spider as a common thread. An incredible “spider web” dress from the Valentino Haute Couture maison wore divine, personalized for her, whose embroideries are reminiscent of spider webs. As shoes she has chosen a pair of Christian Louboutin and in some moments on the red carpet she decided to wear a black mask in the shape of spider eyes with which many interpreted that she would be “claiming” a role of superheroine … Why not? Maybe sometime she will be the first “spider-girl”.

As a hairstyle, Zendaya once again chose the braids that she has worn on other occasions and was surprised by deciding to wear a very elaborate makeup with a double stripe on eyes in very marked blue tones and just a touch of gloss to her lips. To be faithful to the Bvlgari jewelry of which she is an ambassador, she wore platinum earrings set with pear-shaped diamonds and four diamonds and two rings from the same firm, one in platinum with emerald-cut diamonds and the other with brilliants and cut diamonds. staggered. Flawless in every appearance.

It is hard to believe – and his words have caused a tsunami of negative criticism – but Ben Affleck, who has returned to be with Jennifer López and is seen kissing her, after several years married to another Jennifer, actress Jennifer Garner, With whom he had three children, he said that his serious addiction to alcohol that he suffered for many years was because he “felt trapped” in the marriage with Garner. In an interview on Howard Stern’s show, he talked about his alcoholism and said that if he stayed married to her, he would continue to drink. His words caused a storm of harsh criticism, as everyone saw how his ex-wife Jennifer Garner personally took him to rehab and rescued him more than once from rare or dangerous situations. The media storm caused Ben to go to another show, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week, where he wanted to make amends for what he had said and now caused him rejection from the public and from colleagues. He said those words do not reflect his feelings for the mother of his three children, Violet, 16; Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. “I would never want my kids to think that I would ever say a bad word about their mother,” she told the presenter. And he commented that he actually thought his interview with Howard Stern had been “significant”, but that he realized his words were “taken out of context.” Affleck added that he regrets that that part of the interview generated the most interest because “it just made me sound like the worst, most insensitive and stupid, horrible guy.” In addition to the criticism from his fans and from around the world, it seems that Jlo herself had forced him to come out to deny those harsh words and criticisms against the mother of his children that also left her perplexed. Now it remains to know what consequences this will have later.