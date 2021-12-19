La Jornada – Historic rise in the price of electricity in Spain

Madrid. Spain experienced a complex week in relation to the price of electricity, in which for the first time in history a price as exorbitant as unimaginable was reached at the beginning of the year: an average of more than 300 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) a throughout the week. And to close this incessant count of bad news for the most vulnerable families, in the past three days up to three records of all-time highs were recorded, and today, when in theory the financial markets are asleep, the cost of the service will reach 342 at rush hour euros MWh.

The third week of December 2021 has been the worst, the most catastrophic for users, in relation to the price of electricity in Spain. The spiral, which began in January but worsened since July, is on an upward path; For example, in January, when the increase in light was already beginning to worry, the alarms went off when the barrier of 50 euros was exceeded. In July, that same alarm signal intensified when the 100-euro barrier was exceeded. And now, in less than six months, that barrier is 300 euros per MWh and, what is worse for users, for the first time that quota has stabilized throughout a week.

It is precisely the week that ends tomorrow, in which an average of 306.33 euros per MWh was recorded and in which in addition to the three historical highs it would also be the worst Saturday in history, with an average cost of 309 euros per MWh, according to data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator.

The unstoppable rise in the price of gas is the main reason for this increase, with a reference price of 135 euros, which in turn increases all the rest of the energy consumed in the country. To which we must also add the effects of the price of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, which in recent weeks has been above 80 euros, while less than a year ago the price was around 33 euros.

The fiscal measures and the reduction of VAT by the Socialist Executive of Pedro Sánchez has managed to partially cushion the consequences of this skyrocketing price increase, but it has not prevented the population from continuing to increase, subject to the worst “energy poverty” in the region. contemporary history and affecting more than 18 million homes.

Speculation in the international wholesale market and the policy of accumulating profits by large operators, such as Iberdrola, Repsol and Naturgy, are behind this price escalation that has millions of households in Europe and Spain in suspense .

And the worst thing is that all the forecasts of the consulting firms and analysis institutes is that this price spiral will continue with similar virulence throughout 2022. And the most pessimistic warn that the situation “will not stabilize” until 2024, as warns the prestigious Spanish consultancy Freemarket CL, which also anticipates that GDP will grow only 5.2 percent in 2022, compared to 7 percent expected by the Spanish government. According to these estimates, the rise in energy prices will subtract 1.3 points from GDP growth in 2021, in addition to one more point in 2022, which would be equivalent to an average blow to each household in Spain of 1,373 euros (28 thousand pesos ) due to the increase in electricity.