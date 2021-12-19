Kristin Davis from ‘Sex and the City’ recalls getting rejected on ‘Friends’

Kristin Davis shines again as Charlotte York in ‘And Just Like That’, the revival of ‘Sex and the City’ that landed on HBO Max on December 9 to make us enjoy again the adventures of Carrie Bradshaw and company on the streets from New York. New chapters in which “you will navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship at 20 to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship at 50”.

The three protagonists of ‘And Just Like That’ are in full promotion of the new fiction by various television programs in the United States where the actresses reveal some aspects of their lives unknown until now. In the case of Kristin Davis, the artist wanted to delve into the difficult path of becoming a successful actress as she had to go through various castings to reach the character of her life, Charlotte.

Kristin reveals during an interview on ‘The Late Show with James Corden’ that she was rejected to be part of the phenomenon ‘Friends’, the highly successful fiction starring Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow or Chandler Bing, among others. The actress remembers how she was one of the applicants to take over the character of Monica Geller, Ross’s sister. “I was one of the 8,000 girls who applied for the role. At that time, I went to the same yoga class as Courteney Cox, after class we used to go out together, many of us were actresses, but without work, “she says.

His fleeting appearance on ‘Friends’

As we all know, Courteney Cox was selected to give life to Monica. Kristin remembers how the actress asked them to accompany her to buy a car after filming a pilot episode for a series; series that nobody knew at that time and that would mark a before and after in Cox’s life. Despite her “failure” in the casting, Kristin Davis did have a small role in “Friends.” Specifically in episode number seven of the seventh season where she played Erin, one of Phoebe and Rachel’s friends.