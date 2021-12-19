Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson with a casual look have their first date at a movie theater

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are closing the year with a flourish and it is that in the last months, the famous have been romantically related, after the appearance of the socialite in “Saturday night Live”.

This weekend, the couple were spotted in the vicinity of Staten Island’s Atrium Stadium theater, in New York, around 7pm.

According to the Page Six site, The 28-year-old comedian was seen very early arriving at the luxurious hotel where Kim is staying Kardashian currently.

For this output, the couple opted for a more informal look, Kim kardashian She wore black sportswear, which she complemented with a small black backpack and left her long black hair exposed.

For his part, the comedian chose to wear black pants, sneakers, a green shirt and an overly flashy green and yellow jacket. Not forgetting her blonde hair.

The couple was reportedly accompanied by two of Davidson’s friends, one of them Scott Disick.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson plan to spend the holidays together, after the model and businesswoman formally invited him to the annual party that his mother Kris Jenner organizes at home.