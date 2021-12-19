Kim and Kourtney Kardashian face a 1994 photo that uncovers all the retouching until 2021

Kim Kardashian wanted to uncover the trunk of memories, and ended up reliving the eternal controversy about cosmetic surgeries that the famous daughters of Kris Jenner have undergone. The ex of Kanye West published some images on her Instagram account with her sister Kourtney when they were young, in the 90s. The sisters are seen sitting and Kim smiles while she wears her short hair gathered behind her ears, and with a barrette holding bangs back. For her part, Kourtney wears a ponytail with bangs that fall on both sides of her face. The sisters would be about 14 and 15 years old in that photograph, when they were anonymous teenagers from Los Angeles.

The image has almost 4 million ‘likes’ and 14 thousand comments, several of which question the physical changes that the Kardashians have had over the years and assure that they have several surgeries in their history. “Kourtney has many surgeries! She just did it in an extremely natural way, which raised her features, instead of changing them. Botox, nose surgery, some booty lift or Brazilian lift, to begin with,” said one of the Internet users. , follower of Kim. He also added: “When are these famous women going to admit that they did something to themselves? You have great influence on women around the world, why do you promote unrealistic standards?”

The comment was not well received by the eldest Kardashian, who immediately responded, “There is no better kind of compliment than ‘it’s too good to be true.’ Booty injection or Brazilian facelift, this … thank you. And you were just beginning “, Kourtney commented from her own account, to dismiss any surgery, although her face change, especially her nose and chin are evident.

It is no secret to anyone that the Kardashians are very friends with Photoshop, and that they have their own cosmetics and makeup brands, which surely help to hide facial defects, but they have certainly also done their aesthetic touch-ups. For example, Kris Jenner has undergone surgery to get a facelift, retouch her nose and even remove her double chin. In the case of Kim, the nose is one of the most important touches of the businesswoman. Khloé has also shaped her face and nose, along with liposculpture, waist reduction, and breast augmentation. Kendall outlined her nose, chin, and cheekbones. Kylie, the smallest of the clan, changed her lips and profiled her nose, in addition to increasing her breasts and butt.

On the one hand, Kourtney Kardashian has some changes since that photograph when she was a teenager, but her sister Kim has had more changes but they have been so slight that they are noticeable after a while, and between that photo of the owner of ‘SKIMS’ adolescent Nowadays, an important change is observed that is not just a product of photoshop. Now, without a doubt that the youngest of the clan, Kylie has shown more retouching with the increase of lips and breasts, the reduction of the waist and the buttock implant.