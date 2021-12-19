Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been together for over a year and they seem happy and in love. Although the model has always kept their relationships private, last Friday, October 22, starred in a sweet moment with Booker in one of the most public places: the Staples Center.

Kendall Jenner kisses her boyfriend Devin Booker in public for the first time

Kendall attended the Staples Center for the game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers to support and cheer on Devin Booker, who is a player for the Suns.

Kendall Jenner kisses boyfriend Devin Booker in public for the first time The couple shared a sweet moment after Booker’s basketball game, in which the Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)



After the Phoenix beat the Lakers 115-110, Booker approached Kendall, who did not hesitate to congratulate her boyfriend. The couple ignored the crowd and shared a sweet moment with a hug and a kiss, marking their first public display of affection.

Kendall Jenner kisses boyfriend Devin Booker in public for the first time The couple shared a sweet moment after Booker’s basketball game, in which the Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Lakers. Check out the photos!

Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)



Kendall watched the game alongside rapper Travis Bennett, model Hailey Bieber and her husband, pop star Justin Bieber.

Kendall confirms her relationship with Booker

Although the couple began their relationship in June 2020 and have shared a photo or two on social networks, They had not confirmed their relationship publicly until last June. During the reunion special of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the model confirmed to Andy Cohen their relationship. Also, he explained why he chooses to keep it private.

“No offense to my older sisters at all, but I think Kylie and I specifically have had the opportunity to see my older sisters go through marriages, relationships, and breakups and do it quite publicly.” he pointed.

He also said that “it’s always worked best ”for her to keep her relationships off-camera.