Keanu Reeves compares the disappointment of Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions to Star Wars

Keanu Reeves compared the disappointment many fans felt at the aftermath of Matrix with the from Star wars.

The 57-year-old actor plays Neo in the sci-fi film series, which returns this week after 18 years with The Matrix Resurrections.

It is the third sequel after The Matrix Reloaded Y The Matrix Revolutions, released in 2002 and 2003, respectively.

Both films received negative reviews at the time, especially when compared to the response to the acclaimed original film by Matrix, which premiered in 1999.

Reeves acknowledged that fans were disappointed by the aftermath in a new interview with The Guardian.

The interview notes that the actor is “understanding” with these fans, as he experienced a similar sensation when he saw the third movie of Star wars, The Return of the Jedi, when he was 19 years old, in 1983.

“I went into the cinema and I asked myself ‘are they going to do this, and are they going to do that …?’ And then I was like, ‘Oh no. Oh no.’ Hmm, so I totally get it. ”

Keanu Reeves acknowledged the fact that some Matrix fans don’t like sequels. (Warner Bros Pictures)

He continued: “I know that experience as a moviegoer. But I try to let the movies be, you know? I try to think about what the creators want. It is your work of art. I try to get closer to his art and meet him wherever he is ”.

The first reactions to The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, have arrived after the premiere of the film.

It will be released in theaters on December 23.