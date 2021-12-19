Katy Perry shows off a new look on the cover of L’officiel

The American singer, Katy Perry is the protagonist of the cover of the magazine L’officiel And in the interview she shared for this medium, she shared about her role as a mother, her residency in Las Vegas and the plans she has for the future.

On August 26, 2020 I interpreted the “Fireworks” became the mother of Daisy dove next to the actor Orlando Bloom. After the birth of your daughter, Perry He has played with his look and has surprised his followers with his long blonde hair.

In his talk with the publication, he confessed that the confinement he has experienced in this pandemic has helped him recharge his energy and put aside his fears, mainly of failure. “When you have a child, you have someone who looks at you and doesn’t know anything about your resume, doesn’t know anything about your bank account, doesn’t know anything, doesn’t care, just loves you.”

Perry in the future she wants to learn psychology but she is also focused on her residency called Play which will begin on December 29 in Las Vegas. Katy joins artists like Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears and Celine Dion in having a series of exclusive concerts for a hotel chain in the American city.

