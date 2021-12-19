Katy Perry and Alesso joke about their upcoming collaboration

Katy Perry get back on the dance floor with the help of Alesso.

This Wednesday, December 15, Katy Perry and Alesso, the EDM titan, announced a new collaboration in time for the New Years Eve celebrations.

Under the title “When i’m gone”, The roll uptempo It was written by the two, along with Alida Garpestad Peck, Rami Yacoub, Nathan Cunningham and Marc Sibley, with Alma Goodman.

A snippet of the track can be heard in the background of a preview of the video, which was shared on both of his Instagram accounts. At teaser, viewers see the couple in an industrial warehouse. “You know, I think it’s time to give them everything they want,” Katy said inside a phone booth, with Alesso on the other line.

🚨 Check out the 45-second preview of “When I’m Gone”, made available by Katy Perry and Alesso no TikTok pic.twitter.com/rlP2VxDUXW – Katy Perry Daily Brasil (@katydailybrasil) December 15, 2021

“When I’m Gone” is scheduled to drop on December 29, with a music video scheduled for release on ESPN at halftime of the National Championship. Playoffs University Football 2022.

“And mark your calendars for January 10, as it will be the day that I will give the KC everything they want,” the singer wrote in her publication in reference. a The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Erika Jayne’s famous phrase.

Finds Katy Perry music in New Century





Text: Hayden Brooks