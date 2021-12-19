Kate Winslet’s birthday! What is your true relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio?

!Kate winslet turns 46 today! The actress has an extensive and successful career in the Hollywood industry, where she participated in major projects that catapulted her to world fame. However, something that always caught the actress’s attention is her relationship with Leonardo Dicaprio, whom he met on the set of Titanic, the massive production directed by James cameron.

In that sense, the interpreter revealed that she met Leo during the scene in which Jack draws Rose completely naked. That was the first approach of these international figures who since then did not stop loving each other, as shown in all the ceremonies or events that they share in their busy social life. This affection raised the suspicions of people who for years asked them if they really are a couple.

The love of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio!

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio shared the following projects: Titanic (1997), Revolutionary Road (2008), Final Cut – Ladies & Gentlemen (2012), Spotlight (2015) and the 2000 documentary, 20th Century Fox: The Blockbuster Years. Both respect each other as professionals, but the relationship they have goes far beyond that aspect. They themselves consider it to be something “Platonic”.

Kate remarked: “We have loved each other for many years, but the matter is strictly platonic. Our friendship is strong because there is no physical attraction between us. I know it’s disappointing for people to hear that, especially since on the Titanic ‘soap’ we fell in love ‘at first sight,’ but we never really did. “ Understood?

The actress was married three times: first with the director Jim Threapleton, then with Sam mendes and the third wedding had a curiosity … it was Leonardo Dicaprio the one who accompanied the interpreter to the altar so that she could contract a sacred bond with the businessman Ned Rocknroll, with whom she is deeply in love and in this case it is a romantic feeling.

What would it be like to have an affair with Leo for Kate? “The very idea of ​​that is insane, it would have been absolutely like incest. I have the relationship with Leo that all women in the world would envy “, was the clarification of the British regarding her friend whom she loves so much, but from which she detaches every time someone suggests a story that goes beyond the fantastic friendship that has united them since they were 20 years old.