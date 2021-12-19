Julio César Chávez Jr. defeated Peruvian David Zegarra with controversy

During the contest that took place in the Palenque of the Culiacán Livestock Fair, the Mexican surpassed his opponent by unanimous decision

A return to the ring that raised doubts in the final decision was the one that the boxer had Julio César Chávez Jr., who defeated the Peruvian David zegarra, in a fight in Sinaloa.

Julio César Chávez Jr. triumphed over David Zegarra. Box Azteca

During the contest that took place in the Palenque of the Culiacán Livestock Fair, the Mexican surpassed his opponent by unanimous decision, but the controversy because the judges’ cards were not released.

The contest was agreed to 10 episodes and in the first five the Peruvian was able to contain Julio César Chávez Jr., who could not find the formula to dominate his South American opponent.

For the following episodes, the Mexican managed to match the process, but did not have a clear control over David zegarra and in the end it was determined that Chavez Jr. won by unanimous decision.

With this victory, the son of Julio Cesar Chavez went 53-6-1, 34 via knockout, but did so in the middle of the controversy for the aforementioned that the cards were not known.