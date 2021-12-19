Jordan Sierra joins the Red Devils as a free agent

The ecuadorian Jordan sierra leave Tigres to join the Toluca, This was announced by the Red Devils this December 18 through their social networks.

The player had no place in the squad of Miguel Herrera during the Scream Mexico 2021 and only played 107 minutes in four tournament matches Guard1anes 2021, in which he entered as a starter on only one occasion.

“A footballer who strengthens containment, cleverly recovers balls and puts his vision of the game at the service of the team. He presses, counterattacks, dribbles and assists.

“Player of selection and reinforcement devil who joins as a free agent, “wrote Toluca on his Twitter account,

Sierra would have refused to leave the college club before starting the Opening 2021, so that Tigers He punished him by reducing his pay and leaving him out of the team’s plans to motivate his departure.

