Jennifer Lawrence returned to acting after 3 years

Since then, Lawrence’s career took off and didn’t stop for a second. The actress earned four Oscar nominations and eventually won the Best Actress award in 2012 for her performance on Silver Linings Playbook. Despite its unstoppable success, in 2018 decided to take a break from acting.

Now Jennifer is back and with several news in between. The first is that it is found expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney. The second is that he is about to release his new movie Don’t look up (Don’t look up) alongside a top-tier cast headed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

Lawrence was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where she spoke of her brief retirement from the world of acting. When asked what he did during his retirement, the actress joked that she “had tons of sex”, looking at her pansa, which reveals an advanced pregnancy.

Actually, the 31-year-old performer revealed that the hiatus he decided to take in his career coincided with the pandemic, so he did what most people do, cook and clean.

While the protagonist of The Hunger Games acknowledge that always felt comfortable on film sets, where there is a schedule and everything is ordered, enjoyed taking a break from all of that. “I took a break and nobody really cared, and I was calm and I liked it. I feel like I could go back to being part of the world without the flashes,” she was honest.

When Colbert asked him what he would do if he decided not to act again, Lawrence confessed to the host that hechores around the house would be a big part of the plan, since she considers that she is very good at doing these types of activities. “I think I’d make a really good housekeeper … I mean I make a mess, but I’m very good at cleaning it up. I can attack a mess,” Lawrence said, adding that she loves cleaning her kitchen while listening to podcasts about murders.

“The World Should Take A Break” – Jennifer Lawrence On Her Hiatus From Hollywood

Right now, Lawrence doesn’t have many projects on his schedule, except for a couple of titles. She has also not revealed if she will take time after the birth of her son, although we will surely see her in action again. For now, the next December 24, the movie Don’t Look Up comes to Netflix, directed by Adam McKay.

In addition to Lawrence, Streep, and DiCaprio, the film also stars Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, and Tomer Sisley.

