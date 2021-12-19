Jennifer Lawrence looks pregnant looking for a new house in New York

Jennifer looks pregnant looking for a new house in New York

Jennifer Lawrence was photographed hitting the pavement in New York City on Friday with her husband, Cooke maroney, while the expectant couple looked for possible homes.

The thought reports that her real estate agent showed properties throughout the East Village to the 31-year-old actress and her 37-year-old art dealer husband.

The Oscar winner wore a dark green maternity dress, a light trench coat and a pair of flats, while Maroney wore olive green khaki pants, a navy polo shirt and sneakers as the expectant parents searched for their next home.

His home search comes 16 months after Lawrence sold his Manhattan penthouse for $ 9.9 million after he originally listed it for sale for $ 15.5 million.

Soon after, he bought a new $ 22 million townhome in Manhattan’s West Village.

It is not known if the actress plans to sell the property or simply add an East Side residence to her portfolio.

After a fairly active hiatus from the big screen, Lawrence will star in the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up” alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

While promoting the film on “The Late Show,” Lawrence hinted to fans about his life in quarantine.

“I cooked a little. I mean, the pandemic happened, then I cooked and cleaned a lot, ”he said. “I think she would make a very good housekeeper. I mean I make a mess, but I’m really good at cleaning it up. I can attack a disaster. “

“I’ve always found comfort in a schedule and doing something, you know, and being somewhere,” he continued. “And the comfort of being, you know, on the set where the world is one thing and very organized,” he said. “You know, and there are no people yelling, and I think coming out of ‘The Hunger Games’ and all of that was nice.”

