Jennifer Aniston teaches her cook dog how to do yoga

Jennifer Aniston and the virtual dog Clydeo share a moment of a stretching and exercise session on their Instagram account.

share a moment of a stretching and exercise session on their Instagram account. The mascot is presented as the best friend of the actress from Friends, who is a great lover of animals.

who is a great lover of animals. Jennifer Aniston: “Nobody has a clue why I don’t have kids”

Jennifer Aniston reveals her tricks to be radiant

Jennifer Aniston and her ’15 -15-15 ‘formula for training

There are a couple of things that we are sure that she loves Jennifer Aniston. If there is to do exercise his favorite is yoga and if it is a question of being accompanied, she enjoys to the maximum with the walks with her dogs. But what we did not expect is that he could unite these tastes in an original way with his new virtual pet.

The popular ‘Friends’ actress has eagerly embraced the birth of the company Invisible universe, which aspires to be the Pixar of social networks. For this reason, it has welcomed in its Bel Air mansion to Clydeo, a virtual dog who defines himself as Jennifer Aniston’s best friend. This pet shares videos of his life in the actress’s house on social networks, from where aims to become a food guru with a blog in which he offers his tricks as a chef. In fact, in his ‘biography’ he tells that he cooks at the home of the star of the screens.

However, the last appearance of the friendly dog ​​has been quite different. Actress Jennifer Aniston has shared a exercise side plank and stretch with a complicated balance on his Instagram account. Next, he has shown how his particular pet tried to imitate his movements, albeit with a adorably awkward result.

The video has also served to show how the actress is recovering after an injury suffered about a year ago. He has returned to cardio and strength work, although he has not abandoned Pilates and yogaas she is a devotee of these types of exercises to keep fit.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

At the moment, it seems that the Californian is ahead of her virtual friend with her physical condition. She remains active, flexible and well toned at 52 years old. To this are added the beauty tricks of Jennifer Aniston and the routines to stay healthy in the mental field as well.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

From the looks of it, Clydeo is going to become a regular on Jennifer Aniston’s official accounts. The actress is known for her wise decisions both in the world of cinema as a producer and her eye for investing in other companies. In Invisible Universe he shares an investment with the tennis player Serena williams as a partner. She will try to get her pets to become as popular as she is with publications like home exercises.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io