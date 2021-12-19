Jake Paul suffers from long-term brain damage; he doesn’t want to leave the box

Hobby

Before venturing into boxing, Jake paul he suffered from a lack of blood flow caused by the concussions he had during his time in football. For this reason, doctors have recommended youtuber quit boxing, but refuses to retire.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Paul confessed that a head scan was performed and the doctor told him that his blood was not flowing properly.

“I had a brain scan before I started boxing and the doctor told me there was a lack of blood flow due to concussions in various areas of the brain during my football career. “

Doctors have recommended leaving the box, because he has signs of long-term brain damage, however, he does not take doctors’ suggestions seriously. “This is the only thing they can advise you,” he commented on the matter.

In addition, Jake confessed that he had a frontal lobe injury before entering boxing, but it worsened in his first year as a boxer. Too have chronic traumatic encephalopathy, so he has difficulty speaking and remembering things.

“Sometimes I realize that when it comes to talking with my girlfriends or my friends I don’t remember something that I should remember, something that happened a couple of days ago. And in my speech, I screw up every 100 or 200 words I speak, or they end up dragging. It is something that did not use to do “, commented.

Jake Paul started his ring career in 2019 when he took on influencer AnEsonGib. He later faced former NBA basketball player Nate Robinson and former fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

