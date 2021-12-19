Jake Paul beat Tyron Woodley with a massive knockout 1 VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

Jake Paul gave one of his worst performances in his short boxing career, though a blowout in the sixth episode served to impressively knock out Tyron Woodley, expeller of the UFC who was looking for a rematch after the meeting they held in October.

The youtuber, who reached five wins in the same number of fights (four of them by knockout), was vastly outnumbered in the first five episodes, although he had the fortune to get a right hand that entered full in the face of the martial art, who was struck down.

Had it not been for that knockout, the result would have favored a very serious Woodley, despite the fact that he only had two weeks to prepare as Tommy Fury was unable to face the fight due to a rib injury as well as an infection.

Chris Young, judge on the ring, stopped the fight at 2 minutes 12 seconds into the sixth episode, in what could be the end of the rivalry between Paul and Woodley, who had not been satisfied by the first fight, in which the first won in a controversial unanimous decision.

Paul knew he had to knock out if he wanted to sustain a promotion in his career, in which he wants to face Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez or Floyd mayweather, although with what could be seen He still has no arguments to go for the Mexican, although yes for his compatriot, who for money is capable of going to anyone.